In preparation for the World Cup final? Spain nominates the Bernabeu to host a major tournament

Spain will submit a bid to host the final stage of the UEFA Nations League, part of the Spanish Football Federation's drive to cement the country's status as a host of major football competitions and events.

Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation, confirmed the plan in the mixed zone at Wembley Stadium after Saturday evening's 3-2 win over England. His country would bid to host the semi-final and final, he said, with the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and the José Zorrilla in Valladolid named in the proposal.

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The timing is no accident. Spain keeps building its portfolio of showpiece events, co-hosting the 2030 World Cup alongside Morocco and Portugal, with three celebratory matches set for Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Few grounds rank higher in the running to stage that 2030 World Cup final than the Bernabéu, with the Spanish camp determined to hold the showpiece on home soil.

Speaking to Spanish radio station "Onda Cero" before Spain met England in the UEFA Nations League, Louzán said his country "carries the weight" of the tournament with its 11 host cities. He went on: "Everything began in the Iberian Peninsula, and there it must end, with that great final in Spain."

Morocco see it differently. Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Moroccan Football Federation, declared this September that the World Cup final would be held at the new Hassan II Stadium, a ground under construction with an expected capacity of 115,000.

FIFA, though, have yet to settle on the venue for the next World Cup final.

Barcelona's Spotify Camp Nou has already landed the 2029 UEFA Champions League final, awarded by a decision of UEFA's executive committee.



