Carlos Queiroz has named his Ghana squad for the upcoming international break, welcoming back Mohammed Kudus and Alexander Djiku while calling up captain Jordan Ayew. Thomas Partey misses out through injury.

The Black Stars open their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a tough clash against the Ivory Coast next Thursday, before hosting Gambia on 29 September at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Once those two matches are done, Ghana travel to Morocco to face the Atlas Lions in a friendly on 4 October, part of Queiroz's build-up for the fixtures ahead.

Kudus returns after missing Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign through injury, a lay-off that kept him off the pitch for 7 months. He has since regained his fitness and put himself back in Queiroz's plans.

Djiku also comes back into the fold. The Spartak Moscow defender likewise sat out the World Cup with injury but has recovered his sharpness, featuring regularly for his club and completing 3 consecutive full 90-minute matches before the international break.

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Jordan Ayew present, Partey the most notable absentee

Queiroz handed a call-up to captain Jordan Ayew despite his limited game time at new club Sheffield United since the move. The Portuguese still leans on the forward's experience and leadership as Ghana kick off their AFCON qualifying campaign.

Partey's absence, though, is the real shock. Physical problems have ruled the midfielder out of the technical staff's plans for this break.

New faces bolster Queiroz's squad

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare keeps his place, alongside Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Anang.

Nathaniel Adjei is back too, ending an absence of almost a year on the back of impressive form for Lorient in the French league.

Queiroz also rewarded a clutch of players for their club form, among them Elfsborg's Jan Gyimah and New York Red Bulls' Ronald Donkor.

Ibrahim Osman and Sassuolo midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana round out the names finding their way back into Ghana's plans.

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