Real Madrid brushed aside hosts Valencia 3-0 on Saturday evening at the Mestalla, in the 12th round of La Liga, and Jose Mourinho added another glittering number to his record in Spain. The Portuguese now boasts 97 wins from 126 matches, a victory rate of 77%.

That figure puts Mourinho top of the pile. No coach in the competition's history, among those with at least 100 games in the dugout, can match his win ratio.

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Next on the list comes Pep Guardiola, who claimed 116 wins in 152 matches at 76.3%. Carlo Ancelotti follows on 71.1%, having won 162 of 228, then Xavi Hernandez on 69.6%, Zinedine Zidane on 67.8% and Luis Enrique on 66.4%, according to Spanish statistics specialist "MisterChip".

Hansi Flick actually tops Mourinho's rate at 79.3%, with 69 wins from 87 matches. He simply hasn't reached 100 games yet.

Federico Valverde opened the scoring in the 28th minute and Arda Guler doubled the lead in the 36th, before Kylian Mbappe wrapped up the treble in the 75th. It was Real Madrid's eighth win in a row across all competitions.