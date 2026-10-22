Morocco's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli shared top spot for shots taken on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League league phase. The Real Betis star hit that mark in Wednesday night's 1-0 win over Dutch side Feyenoord at La Cartuja.

Eight shots the winger fired at Feyenoord, level with Guinea's Serhou Guirassy. The Borussia Dortmund striker matched him against Azerbaijan's Qarabag.

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Figures from "Squawka" put Ezzalzouli and Guirassy ahead of Argentina's Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa and Scotland's Scott McTominay of Napoli, who each managed 7 shots.

Sporting Lisbon's Luis Suarez also made the list with 6 shots. Donyell Malen, Fabian Ruiz, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Cherki each attempted 5, with Florian Wirtz tenth on 4.

Guirassy, meanwhile, bagged both goals in Dortmund's 2-1 win at Qarabag. The Guinean's purple patch rolls on: no player has registered more scoring doubles than him since the start of the 2024-2025 Champions League season, having done so twice.



