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FBL-EUR-C1-BETIS-FEYENOORDAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

In numbers: Ezzalzouli tops an elite list in the Champions League

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
Celta Vigo
Real Betis
LaLiga
Real Betis vs Feyenoord
Feyenoord
Champions League
A. Ezzalzouli
S. Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga
Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund
Sabah FK
Spain
Netherlands
Morocco
Guinea
Germany
Azerbaijan

The Moroccan star contributed to the Andalusian side's third win in the continental competition.

Morocco's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli shared top spot for shots taken on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League league phase. The Real Betis star hit that mark in Wednesday night's 1-0 win over Dutch side Feyenoord at La Cartuja.

Eight shots the winger fired at Feyenoord, level with Guinea's Serhou Guirassy. The Borussia Dortmund striker matched him against Azerbaijan's Qarabag.

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Figures from "Squawka" put Ezzalzouli and Guirassy ahead of Argentina's Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa and Scotland's Scott McTominay of Napoli, who each managed 7 shots.

Sporting Lisbon's Luis Suarez also made the list with 6 shots. Donyell Malen, Fabian Ruiz, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Cherki each attempted 5, with Florian Wirtz tenth on 4.

Guirassy, meanwhile, bagged both goals in Dortmund's 2-1 win at Qarabag. The Guinean's purple patch rolls on: no player has registered more scoring doubles than him since the start of the 2024-2025 Champions League season, having done so twice.


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