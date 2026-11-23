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Sports pundit Turki Al-Ajma has sparked widespread controversy with his mocking remarks about Al-Nassr's Portuguese player Samu Costa, after belittling his level on the pitch.

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He argued that the player hasn't lived up to the expectations placed on him since he joined, with criticism dogging him for failing to deliver the performances fans had hoped for in the Al-Nassr shirt.

Al-Ajma spoke out after Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 3-1 in the Roshn Saudi Pro League on Friday evening.

Al-Nassr led early on. Al-Ahli then turned the game around and left them nursing a painful defeat.

It had started perfectly for Al-Nassr. Their Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 14th minute, but four minutes later he missed a penalty that would have extended the lead. Wenderson Galeno equalised for Al-Ahli in the first minute of first-half stoppage time (45+1), and the visitors' resistance crumbled after the break as Ivan Toney scored from the spot in the 71st minute and Roger Ibañez added another in the 75th.

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Appearing on the "Thmanyah" channel, Turki Al-Ajma took aim at Samu Costa, pointing to his performances in matches. He said: "There are players whose job on the pitch I could do in this thobe (robe) of mine. The ball comes to him, he gives it back and does nothing else, like Costa at Al-Nassr. Put me on with a ball and I'll show you how I can pass and receive like him."

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The remarks provoked a strong reaction from Al-Nassr supporters and the programme's viewers, not least because questions are growing over the return on some of the foreign signings. The defeat left Al-Nassr stuck on 28 points in third place, two points behind leaders Al-Hilal, while Al-Ahli climbed to fourth on 24 points.

Al-Ahli send Al-Nassr back to their 2015 nightmare

This was more than a stumble in the Roshn Saudi League race. Friday's defeat revived memories of one of the harshest nights in the history of the fixture, as Al-Nassr repeated a collapse they suffered more than 11 years ago.

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They took the lead and their star Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty. Then Al-Ahli turned the match on its head and inflicted another defeat, scoring three times.

Al-Ahli won the clasico 3-1 in Jeddah on Friday, in the match postponed from the ninth round. It was a valuable victory at the expense of the competition leaders, and proof they can turn the tables even when trailing.

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The result carries real historical weight. It's only the second time in the Pro League that Al-Nassr have opened the scoring against Al-Ahli and still lost.

The first came on 22 March 2015, when the two sides met in the 20th round of the 2014-2015 season. Fans of both clubs still remember that night vividly.

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Mohammed Al-Sahlawi scored twice to put Al-Nassr two goals up, and they looked on course for an important win. Al-Ahli refused to give in. They clawed their way back and won 4-3.