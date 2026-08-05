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In exchange for players and a cash sum: Al-Nassr put Nawaf Al-Aqidi up for sale

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Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
N. Alaqidi
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The Saudi goalkeeper nears his departure: where is he headed?

Al-Nassr have sprung a major surprise, deciding to put Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi up for sale during the current summer transfer window.

Press reports had already hinted at a brewing crisis between the club and their keeper, who wants to leave in search of more minutes next season.

Saudi newspaper Okaz reports that Al-Nassr told Al-Aqidi's agent there was no intention to renew his contract. The meeting took place at the team's training camp in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

The Saudi club are now moving towards a permanent transfer to Al-Fateh, the side for whom the goalkeeper played on loan during the second half of the 2024-2025 season.

Under the agreement, Al-Nassr will receive a fee from Al-Fateh for Al-Aqidi, plus Saudi goalkeeper Abdulhadi Al-Alwan and right-back Saeed Baatiyah.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

Negotiations have reached advanced stages, with the deal expected to be wrapped up within the coming days before an official announcement.

Al-Aqidi, 26, is one of Al-Nassr's own products. Promoted to the first team in 2019, he never nailed down a starting spot, going out on loan to Al-Taee in 2022 and then Al-Fateh in 2025.

He began last season as Al-Nassr's number one before dropping back to the bench following errors in the middle of the campaign, notably in the matches against Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal in the Roshn League.

His mistakes also cost him a starting place with the Saudi national team. After the errors he made in the friendly against Egypt last March, veteran Mohammed Al-Owais took over between the posts and will guard Saudi Arabia's goal at the 2026 World Cup.

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