Merih Demiral knows Roger Ibanez better than his own wife. That was the verdict of Al-Ahli's Turkey defender, who hailed his years alongside the Brazilian at the heart of the Saudi club's defence.

"I am very lucky (to play alongside Ibanez), and I am confident he feels the same, as this is our fourth year together, and I hope we play together for many years," Demiral said on The Mo Show podcast.

"There is something special between us, and we talked about this last week spontaneously while we were in training, when he wanted to do a certain thing, and he noticed that I knew what he was going to do," he added.

The partnership runs so deep it caught Ibanez himself off guard. "He said to me, you know what I am going to do in advance, so I told him, of course, I know you better than my wife, I see you more than I see my children, and I know everything you are going to do even outside the pitch," Demiral continued.

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Both defenders arrived at Al-Ahli in the summer of 2023. Since then they have built an impenetrable wall, one that helped the club lift the AFC Champions League Elite title twice and the Saudi Super Cup once.

Demiral also pinpointed what sets Al-Ahli apart in the three years since his arrival. "I see that what distinguishes our team and our club from others is that we are one family," he said.

"We are one entity, the fans, the club and the players together, this is our secret, and I believe that no one else possesses this, and we will preserve it, and as long as we are here we will preserve this spirit, so there is no need to worry about that," he concluded.