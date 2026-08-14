France's Karim Benzema, the Al-Hilal striker, sparked the first crisis in the team's ranks during the current season, in the match against Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal took on Al-Faisaly, newly promoted to the Roshn League, on Friday evening at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the first round of the competition.

In the 70th minute, Italy's Simone Inzaghi opted to haul Karim Benzema off, bringing on Ivorian striker Mohamed Kader Meite in his place.

Saudi journalist Nawaf Al-Aqeel said the decision angered Benzema. Video clips showed the French forward arguing over it with one of the Italian coach's assistants.

The French star soon made his peace, though, returning to shake Inzaghi's hand and embrace him after the final whistle. The row was quickly forgotten once the first win of the new season had been secured.

Benzema opened Al-Hilal's scoring for the new campaign himself, netting the first goal against Al-Faisaly from the penalty spot.

Since joining "the Boss" during the last winter transfer window, the French striker has featured in 14 matches across various competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 5 assists.