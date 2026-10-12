Mortada Mansour has fired off a sharply worded message to Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports, Gohar Nabil. The former Zamalek president demanded financial and administrative oversight of sports clubs, insisted personal relationships be kept separate from official duties, and levelled a string of accusations at Zamalek's current board of directors.

Posted via his official Facebook account, Mansour's message read as follows:

Gohar Nabil, Minister of Sports, forget that Hussein Labib is your friend and that Hisham Nasr was your team-mate on the pitch, and remember that the state placed you in this high office to safeguard public money and to respect the sports law that governs your conduct and your decisions!

Article One gives you the authority of financial and administrative supervision over sports clubs!

We see neither your administrative nor your financial oversight. A committee appointed by a state security officer named Sherif Adel, whom the Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq, may God reward him, expelled from the agency and from the entire police institution for his deviance!

The committee of destruction lost the club's land worth billions! It seized around 900 million pounds from the sale of the October land and squandered it! It borrowed a billion pounds from the banks and squandered it!

It destroyed the football team and sold the team's core players, from Donga and Nasser to Hossam and Bezerra!

It caused the team to be hit with a registration ban 23 times, two of them disciplinary!

It cost the club's treasury around a billion pounds in fines because of terminating its contracts with players and coaches without any reason or any legal reason!

It squandered more than 120 million pounds when it agreed that Kahraba should pay a fine of two million, 600 thousand dollars, then collected it in Egyptian currency, and agreed to collect 70 million Egyptian pounds in instalments, in defiance of the ruling of the sports court!

It let Zizo go to Al Ahly for free, even though the Saudi offer exceeded 500 million pounds!

They lost more than 60 titles!

They destroyed the club's facilities and filled in the swimming pools!

The historic club has become crowded with thugs who are not members, and drugs and harassment have spread!

Your Excellency the Minister, have you not heard the cries of the fans or the members?!

Have you not seen the tears in the eyes of Zamalek's great supporters?!

Unfortunately, when I was running the club, the state's decision was that the crowd should not exceed 500. Now thousands of fans are permitted to stand behind their team, but it is a shame that these loyal, devoted supporters leave most matches sad and with their eyes full of tears!

In my day, all of the club's balances in the banks and elsewhere had been frozen since 2014, whereas this committee has had billions enter its treasury!

Your Excellency the Minister, this gang has sold all the shops along the club's walls, which I prepared after long legal battles, as the so-called Labib himself admits!

Your Excellency the Minister, and all you paid committees, a piece of advice to the two boys Hisham Nasr and the son of El-Mandouh, who falsely claim that I left the club in debt, once by a billion and once by two billion: if you are men, produce the documents and prove the imaginary debt. As for lying, bad manners and defaming me, my only response to you will be to beat you with a shoe at a time of my choosing!

I am saddened for Zamalek's great supporters all over the world. Their tears are precious, Your Excellency the Minister.

The outburst follows Zamalek's defeat in the Cairo derby against Al Ahly on Sunday evening, a 2-0 loss in the sixth round of the Premier League.



