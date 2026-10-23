Antonio Conte has drawn a line under the saga over his supposed move to Manchester United. The Italian flatly denied any advanced negotiations with the Red Devils' hierarchy or any other club, hitting back at reports linking him with the succession of Michael Carrick.

His denial landed hours after a striking report in the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica". The paper claimed the former Chelsea manager had opened serious talks with United's board about replacing Carrick in the wake of the humiliating 4-1 defeat to Cesc Fàbregas's Como in the Champions League.

Conte responds via Instagram

According to the Italian report, Conte had demanded full control over the club's transfer policy and told the board he intended to bring his own coaching staff to Old Trafford.

The 57-year-old broke his silence on his official Instagram account with a sharp statement: "My name has been linked to several clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at advanced stages."

His tone turned angry as he went on: "I have seen reports speaking of financial demands and requests for full control, which I am alleged to have already presented to the clubs mentioned, in addition to reservations about what has been described as my strong personality. These reports have no basis in truth."

He signed off on a professional note: "If a genuine opportunity arises, that will be the right time to hold discussions with the club concerned, and to consider together the terms of a possible agreement, taking into account the needs of both parties and the qualities and approach that distinguish my work as a coach."

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Yet the denial tells only half the story. BBC Sport report that Conte is keen to take the job if United formally offer it to him.

Uncertainty shrouds Carrick's future

Carrick, meanwhile, is fighting for his future at Old Trafford after that collapse in Europe. He will still lead the team in Sunday's Premier League match against Bournemouth, but sources at the British Broadcasting Corporation confirm the board have already begun hunting for alternatives.

On the shortlist sit several big names. Former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann head the list, alongside Conte himself.

The former Juventus and Italy star became a free agent after leaving Napoli at the end of last season. He led them to the Serie A title in his first campaign, then the Italian Super Cup in his last.

England has seen the best of him before. Conte won the Premier League with Chelsea in his first season at Stamford Bridge in 2016-2017, then beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final the following season.

He returned to the Premier League in 2021 as José Mourinho's successor at Tottenham Hotspur. The spell lasted just 16 months. It ended in March 2023 after his famous press conference, when he blasted the "selfish" players and the club's culture.



