A press report on Thursday sang the praises of Germany's Karim Adeyemi, the Barcelona player, on the night of his side's crushing 7-2 win over Racing Santander in the Spanish league.

Newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" wrote: "He smiles. He runs. He runs a lot, without stopping. Pace is one of his strengths. He is enjoying himself. And the Camp Nou crowd feed off this enthusiasm."

Karim Adeyemi (24) returned to the pitch with a broad smile and turned the rout of Racing Santander into another chance to prove himself.

The German failed to score in the 7-2 win, yet he delivered a performance worthy of the football festival at Barcelona's stadium.

Consider the tally. Adeyemi managed 8 shots, 6 successful dribbles, the creation of 4 clear chances, 5 ball recoveries, two crosses, two penalties won and a decisive pass. Most important of all, there was a constant feeling that every time he took the ball, something might happen.

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The numbers speak for themselves. He was outstanding from the very first minute, his pace opening up the pitch, wearing down Racing's defence and turning the left flank into a motorway as he exchanged passes with Cancelo.

Attacking the spaces exactly as Flick had asked, the German went past defenders, changed the pace of play and broke down a back line that could not hold out against Barcelona's sweeping attack.

A golden chance fell to him after a through ball from Pedri. He controlled it and lifted a dipping shot over Agirrezabala that flashed past the post.

The goal never came. Everything else did. Dribbles, chance creation, fouls won and that astonishing energy that ignites the crowd.

Every quick burst posed a threat, and Adeyemi won two penalties as a result. The second came after another surge, when Iker Luque tripped him inside the box.

Just when the match looked settled, Adeyemi produced one final touch of magic. In the 89th minute he won back the ball, set off, beat his marker, advanced into the penalty area and slid a pass to Lamine Yamal, who found the net.

Even then it did not end. In stoppage time he almost scored a superb acrobatic effort, and the Camp Nou crowd greeted it with warm applause.

Over the 90 minutes the German forward completed 74 touches, was involved in 42 passes at an 85.7% success rate, won possession five times and drew four fouls.

He was no mere winger waiting to receive the ball and run. He lived in the flow of play and drove Barcelona's attacks. Flick gambled on him this summer, and it is another shrewd move from the German coach.