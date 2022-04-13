Barcelona coach Xavi confirmed that Sergino Dest was in the running to start Thursday's Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt following a prolonged injury absence.

The USMNT star has not featured for his side since mid-March after being laid low with a muscle complaint.

But he has made Xavi's squad for the second against Frankfurt, with the tie poised at 1-1 following last week's opener.

What was said?

“He is on the squad list, and definitely has a chance to start," the coach told reporters in Wednesday's press conference.

"Same for Memphis [Depay]. It is important that we are starting to get players back, though.

“Dest is an important player for us, for his ability to play on the right and even the left.”

When will Ansu Fati return?

Barca have been boosted in recent weeks by the return to fitness and form of Ousmane Dembele, a perennial injury concern at Camp Nou.

The club is now hoping for further positive news in the shape of Ansu Fati's return, having been forced to do without the teenage prodigy for most of the season - though Xavi will not rush him back to first-team football.

"We are not hiding anything about Ansu. Today we did a finishing drill and Ansu did some sprints, almost at 100 per cent," he added.

"It is all about whether he feels good. He is training very well with the squad and it's down to how he feels.

"He looks happy to me and pleased to be a footballer. When he tells us he is ready and the physical data is there, he will be back. It is up to him, we have not set a day."

