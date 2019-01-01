I'm playing with my idols - New Juventus signing Demiral hails Chiellini and Bonucci

The young defender says he has already found two great mentors now that he has joined the Italian champions

Merih Demiral wants to live up to the example of his idol Giorgio Chiellini during the early stages of his career.

international Demiral joined Juve from in an €18 million (£16.43 million/$20 million) deal last month – the centre-back having impressed following his move to from Alanyaspor midway through the 2018-19 season.

The 21-year-old's style has been compared to former Juventus and favourite Paolo Montero, who played 406 games in Serie A for Juve and while earning 61 total caps for his national team.

However, despite arguably posing a threat to the club's much-vaunted old-guard at the back along with standout close-season recruit Matthijs de Ligt, Demiral insists he need only look to the likes of Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci for inspiration.

"To be compared to Montero is an honour for me," he said on Tuesday.

"I hope to be able to show the fans that I'm a strong defender and live up to that expectation. My real idols are the players that I'm playing with now, like Chiellini.

"Chiellini and Bonucci have been helping me a lot to settle in here as well as the other players, I hope to learn a lot from them.

"[Head coach Maurizio] Sarri looks over the defensive side of play personally and this allows me to train in the best possible way and work on my weaknesses."

Demiral is the first Turkish player to sign for Juve, something he described as an "absolute honour", although he is grateful for the presence of Emre Can in Turin – the midfielder of Turkish descent having helped him adjust to new surroundings.

Article continues below

"Emre Can is helping me a lot to settle in both on and off the pitch and I'd like to thank him publicly for that," he added.

Juventus, who won the club's eighth consecutive Serie A title last campaign, are set to open the domestic season against on Saturday.

After that, the club will turn its focus towards a marquee matchup in the second week as Juve will host in a clash of two of 's best teams.