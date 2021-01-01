Ikpeba urges Leicester City star Iheanacho to take his chance against Chelsea in FA Cup final

The former Nigeria international has praised the forward for his recent goalscoring exploit and encouraged him to continue the impressive form

Victor Ikpeba has urged Kelechi Iheanacho to take his chance when Leicester City take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on May 5.

The 24-year-old has been in superb form for the King Power Stadium outfit this season and scored in each of Leicester’s last three FA Cup ties, including his brace against Manchester United to inspire the Foxes to the final of the competition.

The Nigeria international has now racked up 15 goals and provided five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this term.

Ikpeba has showered encomium on the forward and urged him to continue his eye-catching performances against Thomas Tuchel’s men in the final.

"Iheanacho has shown that he can rely on anytime Jamie Vardy fails to get the back of the net,” Ikpeba told Super Sport.

"In his last few games for Leicester City, he has displayed a good sense of goal-scoring and helped the team push for glory in the FA Cup.

"But he must have to take his chances against a Chelsea side that seem to have a tight defence under manager, Thomas Tuchel."

Iheanacho recently expressed his delight to help the Foxes reach the final of the FA Cup after defeating Southampton.

“It’s really amazing, it’s a dream come true. I didn’t know it’s going to come like this, but we are in the final now so we are really happy,” he said.

“We need to get back and work hard and focus in our next game. Hopefully, in the final, we’ll really work hard that we win.”

Iheanacho will hope to continue his impressive performances when Leicester City take on West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League game on Thursday.

Article continues below

The centre-forward has been at the King Power Stadium since the summer of 2017 when he joined the side from Manchester City.

He was recently rewarded for his terrific form for the Foxes with a contract extension, which will see him continue his stay with the club until the summer of 2024.