Ikpeazu scores as Wycombe Wanderers crumble to Rooney’s Derby County

The 25-year-old striker was on target, albeit, the Chairboys ended up on the losing side against the visiting Rams

Uche Ikpeazu scored his third league goal of the 2020-21 campaign as Wycombe Wanderers bowed 2-1 to Derby County in Tuesday’s English Championship encounter.

Having silenced Middlesbrough 2-1 their last time out, Gareth Ainsworth’s men squared up against the Rams with the ambition of continuing their winning streak. However, that was not the case as Wayne Rooney’s side left Adams Park with all points at stake.

Despite the hosts dominating ball possession in the opening minutes of the game, it was Derby County that had the first shot on target, as Martyn Waghorn cut inside on the edge of the 18-yard-box to hit hard and low but Ryan Tafazolli was on hand to block.

In the 16th minute, the visitors took the lead after Ikpeazu turned the visiting side’s corner kick past goalkeeper Ryan Allsopp.

Not minding their one-goal deficit, Wycombe continued to mount pressure but they were unlucky not to get the goals. In the 35th minute, Albanian midfielder Anis Mehmeti did well to cut-back to Daryl Hogan who unleashed a powerful strike off the goalpost.

Minutes later, Mehmeti and Hogan linked up again with the former delivering a cross to Ikpeazu whose effort was denied by the fingertips of goalkeeper David Marshall.

Three minutes into the second-half, the hosts got a penalty after Josh Knight was fouled in the penalty area. The Nigeria and Uganda prospect stepped up to take the resulting kick which he blasted past Marshall.

Twenty minutes to full time, the Chairboys came close as Garath McCleary teed up Mehmeti who dribbled past three players, however, blasted his shot over the top corner.

Article continues below

In the 90th minute, Andre Wisdom had the final say - smashing home from close range after Martyn Waghorn’s free-kick had kissed the woodwork.

Alongside Ikpeazu, English left back of Ugandan background Jordan Obita was in action from start to finish while Nigeria's Nnamdi Ofoborh and Zimbabwe's Admiral Muskwe were unused substitutes.

Following this defeat, Wycombe Wanderers remain at the base of the log with 19 points from 29 games, while Derby County occupy the 16th position with 34 points from the same number of games.