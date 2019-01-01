Ihezuo scores as Henan Huishang deflate Ordega’s Shanghai title hopes

With the hosts eyeing the Chinese top-flight title, the Nigerian's late finish dented their pursuit and saw her side secure a draw

Chinwendu Ihezuo scored Henan Huishang's only goal as they secured a 1-1 draw to dent Francisca Ordega’s Shanghai's hopes of winning the Chinese Women’s Super League title on Friday.

Before the tie, Henan hoped to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Molthalo’s Beijing Phoenix last week.

The 22-year-old forward Ihezuo, who has been in fine form since joining Henan in April, was influential in her side's away draw in Shanghai.

After the hosts gained the lead through Zhao Yingying, Henan were aiming to avoid back-to-back defeats, and the Nigerian rescued her side as she netted six minutes from full-time.

Ihezuo, who played 90 minutes along with compatriot Onome Ebi, has now scored her six goals in 10 games this term.

Meanwhile, Ordega, who arrived from the international duty with on Thursday, also played the entire game for Shanghai.

#CWSL | Shanghai Shengli 1-1 Henan Huishang



Shanghai dropped two crucial points in the fight for the title and are eight behind Jiangsu with three matches remaining. Zhao Yingying scored directly from a free-kick for them and Chinwendu Ihezuo equalized for Henan. pic.twitter.com/5Dr0UgXXzA — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 6, 2019

The result means Henan remain sixth on the log with 11 points from 10 games, while Shanghai are second with 22 points - eight behind leaders Jiangsu Suning.