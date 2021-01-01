Iheanacho's late header helps Leicester City defeat Tau's Brighton & Hove Albion

The Super Eagles forward came off the bench to make the difference in Wednesday's fifth round clash at King Power Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho's header sent Leicester City into the FA quarter-finals for the second time in a row as they pipped Percy Tau's Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 on Wednesday.

After replacing Jamie Vardy in the 62nd minute, the Foxes had to wait for Iheanacho to turn Youri Tielemans' cross into the back of the net with his header in the 94th minute of injury time.

The winning goal came just a week after the Nigerian striker ended his Premier League goal drought in a 2-0 win over Fulham at the King Power Stadium.

Wilfred Ndidi returned to the starting XI after recovering from his injury setback and he played for 62 minutes while Ghana's Daniel Amartey featured from the start to finish for the hosts.

After watching Brighton & Hove Albion's last four matches as an unused substitute, South Africa forward Percy Tau returned to Graham Potter's starting XI and he played for the entire duration.

Tau struggled to make an impact in the game with no shot registered, but he managed a key pass and he succeeded with just a tackle.

At the end of the encounter, Iheanacho was rewarded for his late heroics as the Man of the Match after he narrowly pipped Vontae Daley-Campbell and James Maddison.

He will turn his attention to Saturday's Premier League outing when the Foxes host Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

The 24-year-old has played 19 matches across all competitions this season with five goals to his name, of which three came in the Uefa Europa League.