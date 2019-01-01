Iheanacho makes scoring return for Leicester City against Burton Albion

The Nigeria international found the back of the net on his return to Brendan Rodgers' team for Tuesday's League Cup match

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second goal of the season on his second appearance as grabbed a 3-1 win over Burton Albion.

Iheanacho, who was making his second appearance in the League Cup this season, continued his goalscoring run in the competition having scored a goal in his side's 4-0 win over Luton Town earlier this month.

The Super Eagles forward gave Leicester City an early lead after slotting home Yoeri Tielemans pass in the seventh minute.

In the 20th minute, the Belgian midfielder found the back of the net and doubled the lead for the visitors at the Pirelli Stadium.



Liam Boyce pulled one back for Burton shortly after the half-time break, but James Maddison restored their two-goal cushion in the 89th minute.



Iheanacho was in action for 66 minutes before he was replaced by Harvey Barnes while his compatriot Wilfried Ndidi came on as an 88th-minute substitute.

The victory propelled Brendan Rodgers' side into the quarter-final of the League Cup and also secured their third straight win across all competitions.

Iheanacho, who is yet to play a Premier League match this season, will be hoping to play a part when Leicester City visit for their next fixture on November 3.