Iheanacho features, Daka unused sub as Leicester City beat Norwich City

The Super Eagle came on in the 67th minute replacing Harvey Barnes at Carrow Road but did not find the back of the net

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho is yet to find a goal in this campaign despite Leicester City bouncing back to winning ways with a 2-1 result against Norwich City on Saturday.

The Foxes went into the game at Carrow Road seeking to make amends having lost their last league outing 4-1 against West Ham United at London Stadium.

Coach Brendan Rodgers once again put Nigeria striker Iheanacho on the bench alongside Zambia international Patson Daka and preferred to start with veteran striker Jamie Vardy.

However, in the midfield, he retained Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi, who continued with his role in the middle of the park, the same as Ghananain Daniel Amartey, who kept his place in the starting XI while Senegalese defensive midfielder Nampalys Mendy did not make it to the matchday squad.

It was Leicester who took the lead in the eighth minute when Vardy met a cross from Dennis Praet to unleash a powerful shot towards goal that beat Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

The evergreen Vardy almost doubled the team’s lead in the 23rd minute after lashing onto a through ball from Ndindi, side-stepped two defenders, and let go another powerful effort but Gunn was alert to gather the ball.

But in the 45th minute, Teemu Pukki leveled matters for the home team after he stepped up to convert from the penalty spot, sending keeper Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way.

In the 67th minute, Rodgers brought in Iheanacho for Harvey Barnes and in the 76th minute, Vardy pulled the ball back for Marc Albrighton on the edge of the box to beat the keeper with a fine strike into the bottom left corner.

Iheanacho, who has featured in the first three matches as a substitute and managed 12 goals last season, almost scored his first goal of the current campaign in the 80th minute but after beating his marker, he unleashed a left-footed effort which kissed the bar and went over.

Norwich then thought they had levelled the scores in the 81st minute but Kenny McLean's effort was ruled out for offside.

These African stars will now shift their focus to the World Cup qualifying matches set for next weekend.