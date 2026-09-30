"Ignorant".. Did Ronaldo's sister mean to insult the Portuguese?

Elma Aveiro, the elder sister of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, has stirred controversy with her response to her brother's crisis with national team coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo, 41, walked out of the Portugal camp on Wednesday, a day before the clash with Denmark in the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage, in protest at Jesus's comments.

The forward fired off a blistering statement. He revealed he had left the camp following Jesus's remarks and a meeting with the president of the Portuguese Federation, and vowed to tell the full story at the right time.

Ronaldo signed off by wishing Portugal good luck, a line that could spell the end of his international career.

Ronaldo's sister responds in her own way

Elma reacted to the drama by resharing a message from one of the Portuguese star's fans, backing every word of it.

The message carried an insult to the Portuguese.

Reposted via her Instagram account, the fan's message read: "The national team deserved better structuring. The Portuguese press deserved more competence and fewer guesses. As for the Portuguese... well, they don't deserve the best in anything. We are envious, contemptuous, ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity we always had in football before CR7. Thank you for everything CR7!".

Elma added a brief comment of her own: "Everything has been said".

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