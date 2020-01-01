African All Stars

Ighalo’s first Manchester United goal sends Twitter into meltdown

The 30-year-old becomes the first Nigerian to score for the Red Devils thanks to this effort against Club Brugge in Thursday’s Europa League tie

Odion Ighalo’s maiden Manchester United goal sent Twitter into a frenzy after the Nigerian fired past Simon Mignolet.

The Nigerian, who was drafted in to aid the Red Devils’ injury crisis, got his first start in the Europa League start against Club Brugge.

And true to form, he found the net after converting from a close range thanks to Juan Mata’s assist in the 5-0 triumph.

    But Twitter didn't seem to be concerned about Fred's brace as they flooded social media to praise the former Watford man.

