Ighalo named on the bench as Manchester United battle Tottenham Hotspur

The Nigeria forward is starting from the bench as the Red Devils resume league action after a three-month hiatus

Odion Ighalo is among the nine substitutes have selected for their Premier League clash against Hotspur.

The 31-year-old is yet to start a Premier League match for the Red Devils since his January signing from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua with four substitute appearances in the English top-flight.

Ladies and gentlemen: presenting our starting XI to face Spurs! 👀#MUFC #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2020

With Ighalo on the bench, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial lead Manchester United's attack as they aim for their 13th league win of the season.

During the suspension of football in , the former Super Eagles striker signed an extended temporary deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until January 2021.

The former striker has managed an impressive goalscoring return in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team with a tally of four goals after eight matches across all competitions.

’s Eric Bailly is another African star on United’s bench and he will be aiming to make his third Premier League appearance of the season on Friday.

His compatriot Serge Aurier earned his spot in Tottenham Hotspur’s starting XI – his 25th appearance in the English top-flight this term.

Jose Mourinho's side are eighth on the league table 41 points after 29 matches, four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.