According to Effenberg, Urbig needs a start on Sunday afternoon in the German record champions' Bundesliga game against SV Elversberg if he is to travel with the national team.

"I believe it depends on whether Urbig is in goal today. If that is not the case, he should not be nominated," the 56-year-old explained on Sport1's Doppelpass.

Bayern Munich's goalkeeping situation remains a familiar talking point. Behind first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer, Urbig has had only a handful of chances to prove himself. Although it was agreed as part of the most recent contract extension that the understudy would get regular match practice, Urbig has so far made just one appearance, in the first-round DFB Cup tie against VfL Osnabrück.

For Effenberg, that is not enough to justify a call-up to the national team. Urbig "needs matches. He has had the odd match," said Effenberg, who added: "If he does not get that today, he probably will not nominate him."

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Who could Jürgen Klopp nominate in goal for Germany?

Weeks of speculation over Urbig's place in Klopp's first Germany squad do little to change the sporting picture. The coaching staff are close to a decision, but there are other options. Loris Karius, for example, has recently put himself in the frame. The 33-year-old has impressed in the top flight with a run of strong performances since FC Schalke 04's promotion to the Bundesliga.

Effenberg, though, does not expect the Schalke keeper to receive a quick call-up. In his view, that would simply come too soon: "With Karius, I would say: do it over a longer period, then he can get another chance."

Klopp will provide the final answer to the speculation in a few days when he officially announces his first squad as Germany head coach on 17 September.