'If Pogba leaves Man Utd it will be for Barcelona or Real Madrid' - Frenchman's brother in transfer revelation

Florentin Pogba believes there are only three sides that could make a World Cup winner better, and there is no chance of him joining Manchester City

Paul Pogba would only leave for or , claims his brother Florentin, with the World Cup winner happy again at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Exit talk was sparked around the 25-year-old heading towards the January transfer window as he endured a fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho.

A possible return to Juventus was mooted, with the all-action midfielder slipping out of favour under a Portuguese coach considered to be unsure of how to make the most of his talent.

Pogba has, however, been rejuvenated since Mourinho was relieved of his managerial duties and replaced by former Red Devils favourite Solskjaer.

He has contributed significantly to a run of seven successive wins, netting five goals and delivering four assists across his six outings.

“Mourinho leaving was the key,” Florentin Pogba told AS of his sibling.

“He wasn't happy, and it was clear to see. Now, under Solskjaer, everything is much better. My brother knows him from his time in the Manchester United youth set-up.”

With Pogba thriving again, there is now little suggestion that an £89 million ($117m) asset will be allowed to leave Manchester any time soon.

A future switch is not being entirely ruled out, though, with there an obvious appeal in potential moves to giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Florentin added on his brother’s future, which would take him away from if a transfer was ever completed: “We like tiki-taka. Whenever I can, I watch their [Barcelona] games or go to the Camp Nou.

“When my brother leaves Manchester United, there are only three clubs he can go to improve: [Manchester] City, Real Madrid or Barca. He's not going to go to City, so he'll come to : to Barca or Madrid.”

Pogba has been heavily linked with both of the Clasico rivals in the past but has shunned interest in favour of making his mark in the .

Article continues below

“When he was at , he could have gone to Barcelona, but he was determined to return to Manchester United, where it hadn't worked out for him the first time around,” Florentin, who is set to link up with Spanish second-tier side Elche, said.

“There was also movement [over a transfer to Madrid] when [Zinedine] Zidane was in charge, but he had his heart set on going back to England.”

Having been snubbed before, it may be a long time before the door opens again for Barcelona and Real to make a move for Pogba.