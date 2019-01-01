'If it were Moyes maybe I'd listen' - Silva hits back at Allardyce over 'attractive football' jibe

The former Toffees boss had claimed his successor Silva wouldn't be saved simply by playing attractive football.

Marco Silva has preached the importance of stability for in their quest to settle after a succession of quick-fire managerial changes in recent seasons, and hit back at Sam Allardyce's criticisms by referencing successful Toffees boss David Moyes.

The Portuguese was responding to comments made by former boss Allardyce, who claimed that the team’s more adventurous playing style this season will, ultimately, not prolong the current manager’s tenure.

Silva is the Toffees’ fourth boss since the 11-year reign of David Moyes came to an end in 2013, and has received plaudits for radically altering the team’s attacking play since replacing Allardyce in the summer.

The former manager – who lasted one game in the national team job in 2016 – was criticized by sections of the support for failing to produce attractive football in keeping Everton up last term, and spoke out against Silva following the team’s defeat to Everton earlier in January.

“You can talk about playing it out from the back and attractive football, but you will never survive as Ronald Koeman and Roberto Martinez learnt,” Allardyce said.

“They all played so-called better football than me, but they didn’t survive."

But Silva was predictably skeptical of Allardyce’s motivation and timing: “My style? How I dress? My hair? Ah, my style of football,” the Everton manager said according to the Telegraph.

“I am not here to make comments about him. You have to look at whether these people love Everton, if they want Everton really winning, if they want some stability inside the club?

“If there are real Everton fans talking like that, then maybe we have to be aware and to look at it, but if some people don’t want good results, just instability within our club, they are not worth listening to.”

Everton scored two early goals to knock League Two leaders Lincoln City out of the on Saturday, as the Toffees moved into the fourth round of a competition they haven’t won since 1995. They reached the final under Moyes in 2009. And Silva added Moyes' words would be ones he might value over his immediate predecessor's.

“If it is David Moyes, maybe I would listen because he did something really important at this club,” Silva said.

“If somebody loves our club and they are not happy, OK. I see a person who loves our club and wants us to win. If not, I do not care. In this case, it is not important at all.”