"If I were in Garcia's place"... Ibrahimovic reveals how he would have responded to Paredes!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has torn into Argentina's Leandro Paredes over his aggressive behaviour in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, before stunning everyone by announcing his retirement from television punditry after just a month and a half.

The Swede rounded on Paredes for his aggression towards Eric Garcia and Gavi. "Paredes can be happy there was no player like me on the pitch," Ibrahimovic told Fox Sports. "If I had been there, I would have headbutted him and been sent off. It is unprofessional behaviour from him."

He didn't stop at the Argentine. The former Barcelona, Juventus, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker also turned his fire on the Spanish players for failing to protect their teammates at MetLife Stadium. "I don't know what the Spanish players are doing?!" he said. "They are just watching another player hit their teammate."

Then came the twist. Ibrahimovic, 44, seized the moment to announce his exit from television punditry, delivering a farewell to his studio colleagues: "I have talked a lot during the past month and a half, but these will be my last words. Alexi (Lalas), Thierry (Henry), Rebecca (Lowe), thank you."

The Swede, who shone in his new role during the World Cup, went on: "It has been my pleasure to share this studio with you. I also thank Fox, the United States and everyone who watched. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. This is my last visit to the studio. For me, this was the first and last time."

And with that, Ibrahimovic brought down the curtain on a short but controversial spell in television, signing off with the same frankness and boldness that defined his playing career.