When Joy-Lance Mickels decided to move to Azerbaijan in the summer of 2021, plenty of people around him had serious doubts. "A lot of my friends said to me: if I move to Azerbaijan, I can end my career straight away, because that step is virtually the equivalent of the end of a career," Mickels recalled around a year and a half later in an interview with Transfermarkt.

That future in the Azerbaijani league was a long way from what he had once imagined. The attacker had made a name for himself in Borussia Mönchengladbach's youth ranks, ranked among Germany's best goalscorers at U19 level and dreamed of reaching the Bundesliga. That has not happened, at least not yet. But Mickels could soon realise another dream, the Champions League, after taking the long road there at the x-th attempt.

Ignoring those warnings, Mickels headed to Azerbaijan in 2021 and signed for Sabah FK, a club founded only a few years earlier. "For some reason, I found the offer exciting, interesting and exotic at the same time. In the end I thought to myself: I only have a short time as a professional footballer. Why shouldn't I try it? Especially as there is a chance of taking part in the Europa Conference League," he said at the end of 2022, when his sights on Europe were still much lower.

Will Joy-Lance Mickels soon play in the Champions League with Sabah FK?

Now the Conference League has given way to something much bigger. Mickels and co are due to play the first leg of the play-off away to Hapoel Beer Sheva on Wednesday evening (9pm). Either the Israeli champions or Sabah will make their debut in Europe's premier club competition next season. Mickels has played a huge part in getting them this close to meetings with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal.

Sabah started Champions League qualifying in round one at the beginning of July, and Mickels struck the crucial opener in the 2-1 away win in the second leg against Welsh serial champions The New Saints. He was on target again in round two in a 2-0 second-leg win away to KuPs in Finland. Then came the toughest obstacle so far in round three: Sabah lost the first leg 2-1 at Danish champions Aarhus GF, only to turn the tie on its head with a ferocious 4-0 home win in the return. Mickels teed up the opening goal with an intelligent pass and later added the relieving third himself.

Could the 32-year-old left winger finally get his taste of the very top on the pitch? That had once been the big target when he was one of Gladbach's most highly rated youth prospects.

Back in 2012/13, he scored 17 times in his second U19 season in what was then the U19 Bundesliga West. He also caught the eye in an internal friendly against Borussia's Bundesliga side and showed his finishing touch by scoring. "At that point, I was firmly convinced that I would become part of the first team," Mickels emphasised years later.

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Instead, his first step into senior football was supposed to come through the second team. Then his knee gave way. A knee injury forced him out for several months in his first senior year, and he managed only four brief substitute appearances for Gladbach II. Fresh hope arrived with an unexpected phone call from Gelsenkirchen in the summer of 2014, when Schalke wanted to sign Mickels for their reserve side with the promise of more to come.

Joy-Lance Mickels: training highlights at Schalke, but there was a lack of professionalism

Even though he arrived at S04 carrying that knee injury, he was back on the pitch in the Regionalliga after a few weeks. Roberto Di Matteo, then first-team coach of the Royal Blues, was apparently quickly won over by Mickels' qualities and brought him into senior training. "After the first session, Roberto Di Matteo came over to me and said: you'll stay with the professionals for now. In that moment, a dream came true for me, also because Schalke are an unbelievably great club," Mickels looked back.

At that point, Schalke were still one of Germany's leading clubs, playing in the Champions League and packed with star names. Training with Kevin-Prince Boateng, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Benedikt Höwedes was "magnificent", Mickels enthused.

Yet the breakthrough at S04 never came and he did not make a single competitive appearance. "I wasn't as professional as I should have been," Mickels admits in retrospect. As a young player, he found it mentally tough to train with the first team but then turn out only in the Regionalliga.

"If I'm honest, I would have needed someone by my side who shook me awake and guided me. Not every young player can be left on his own. When you're in this bubble as a young player, you see everything as a given. That is often the mistake that causes you to fail," Mickels knows today.

By 2016, that Schalke chapter was over, and he set about trying to earn a bigger move through ambitious Regionalliga clubs. He delivered at Alemannia Aachen and Wacker Nordhausen, then reached a third-division side for the first time at the start of 2020 when he joined Carl Zeiss Jena.

Joy-Lance Mickels in Azerbaijan: "After two weeks I actually wanted to call it off"

Following Jena's relegation to the fourth tier, Mickels, then 26, left German football behind in the summer of 2020. One season with MVV Maastricht in the second Dutch division followed, before he eventually accepted the offer from Azerbaijan a year later.

There, the start was anything but easy: "After two weeks I actually wanted to call the whole thing off. At that point I was still living in a hotel, didn't have a flat in Baku and hardly anyone spoke English," Mickels explained. Sabah FK are based in Masazir, a small town near the million-strong metropolis and Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Only once he moved into a flat in central Baku, built proper contact with the locals and settled into the team did things change. Mickels then adapted fairly quickly to his new home after all. He said age had helped him mature and made him far more reflective than in his Gladbach or Schalke days: "I used to spend a lot of time on the PlayStation, today I spend a lot of time in the gym and take care of recovery. I also pay attention to good and healthy nutrition."

On the pitch, it clicked straight away at Sabah. He quickly became a regular and his numbers followed. After 28 goal involvements in 35 league games in 2022/23, Saudi money came calling and Mickels moved to Al-Faisaly, who were in the second division at the time. The spell went reasonably well, but it was brief, and after just one year the attacker returned to Azerbaijan.

Will the dream of European football finally come true?

These days, the Sabah fans adore him, and he has grown attached to the country, the people and the football. "The league is very robust and physical. The defenders are classic ankle-biters. In every match here, you'll be challenged physically and it really goes through the bones," he says of life in the Premyer Liqa. The young club have improved steadily, but Mickels' dream of a European league phase has still eluded him.

In 2024/25, St. Patrick's Athletic of Ireland knocked Sabah out in Conference League qualifying. The year before, as cup winners, Sabah were even allowed to dream of reaching the Europa League, but a Mickels hat-trick against Celje of Slovenia, then still coached by former Frankfurt boss Albert Riera, was not enough to get through qualifying round one.

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Next up could be the biggest moment yet after the greatest success in the club's history so far. In the spring, Sabah were crowned Azerbaijani champions for the first time, finishing ahead of Qarabag Agdam. That carries real weight. Qarabag reached the knockout round of the Champions League last season and made noise in the league phase with 3-2 wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica, plus a 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

Domestically, though, Sabah finished well clear. Nine points separated the two clubs by the end of the season. Sabah also won both league meetings and beat Qarabag in the cup semi-final too.

When Sabah beat Qarabag 2-1 at home in the league in December 2025, it was Mickels who scored the interim equaliser. The winner came from Aaron Malouda, son of former France international Florent Malouda, who spent last season with Sabah and recently moved to Swiss top club Basel.

Joy-Lance Mickels: international player alongside his brothers

For Mickels, given his age in football terms, Sabah are probably no longer a springboard. But alongside that Champions League dream, another landmark from his time in Azerbaijan may mean even more to him personally: at the end of March, Mickels, who has roots in Rwanda, made his international debut for the African nation.

That story gets even better. Twin brother Joy-Slayd, who plays for Hibernians FC in Malta, and his brother Leroy, who is 15 months younger and recently moved from Zira FK in Azerbaijan to third-division side Waldhof Mannheim, also made their first appearances for Rwanda alongside him. Leroy even scored his first two international goals in the friendlies against Grenada (4-0) and Estonia (2-0).

Once, the three brothers shared the pitch for Gladbach's U19s. Now they are doing it at senior international level. Joy-Lance Mickels has probably long since stopped thinking about the scepticism that greeted his move to Azerbaijan five years ago. He will do so even less if, at the start of September, Champions League qualifying gives way to the real thing.