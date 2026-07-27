Ideal successor to Read identified: 'Simply the best option for Feyenoord'

Anco Jansen knows the ideal successor to Givairo Read if the right-back leaves Feyenoord this summer. The pundit has pointed to Bart van Rooij of FC Twente as a suitable option for technical director Dévy Rigaux.

"I don’t know how the new Belgian technical director sees it. But he is simply the best Dutch option for Feyenoord," Jansen says about the Rotterdam club on De Oosttribune on RTV Oost.

Jansen does see obstacles for Feyenoord director Rigaux in a move for Van Rooij. "But he is also the most expensive option. I would think it makes sense, but I don’t know what Feyenoord have to spend on it."

Since joining FC Twente in 2024, Van Rooij has attracted serious interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers. A bid of ten million euros for the right-back was rejected by the Tukkers last season.

At De Grolsch Veste, Van Rooij is under contract until mid-2028. The 25-year-old full-back is valued by Transfermarkt at ten million euros.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are after Read but keep being knocked back by Feyenoord. The Rotterdam club want at least 30 million euros for the defender, a fee the English side are not willing to pay for the time being.

According to the reliable Sascha Tavolieri, Feyenoord also see Davis Opoku as the ideal replacement for Givairo Read. The OH Leuven right-back is very highly rated in Rotterdam.