Icardi will not sign with Juventus, says wife and agent Wanda Nara

The Argentine's wife and agent ruled out a Turin move, with the striker starring on loan in Paris

Mauro Icardi will not be joining next year despite his stunning form at , his agent and wife Wanda Nara said.

Icardi, 26, is enjoying a fine spell at the Parisian club, where he is on loan from , scoring 13 goals in 16 games in all competitions.

But amid talk he could join Juve in the future, Nara denied reports that Icardi would head to the champions next year.

"No, no. The present of Mauro is in Paris, he is very well there and is realising some crazy goals as he always did," she told Rete 4.

"The only thing that interests me is his happiness and he is very happy at PSG."

Icardi starred across six seasons for Inter, where he is contracted until June 2022, scoring 111 goals in 188 appearances and winning Serie A footballer of the year in 2018.

Nara paid tribute to the Serie A giants, saying he decided to join PSG as to not betray his time at Inter.

"I have wonderful memories of San Siro and the Interisti. And as I always say, the real heartfelt Interisti know that we have always been on the team's side," she said.

"And this choice to go to Paris was also made so as not to betray the Nerazzurri.

"We left each other without betrayal, Mauro went to a club that he couldn't say no to and even for Inter it went well."

The Argentinian striker has scored in seven of his 10 league matches for PSG and has pushed Edinson Cavani out of the starting lineup.

He has also scored five goals in six matches to help spearhead the French capital club into the tournament's round-of-16.

PSG will meet Dortmund in the knockout stage in February next year and will be eager to avoid the disappointment suffered after being eliminated by at the same level last season.

There is no such worries for Thomas Tuchel's side in , as they sit first on the standings, seven points clear of while holding a game in hand.