Icardi and Wanda Nara in heated argument in the street: police intervene

On Friday, Mauro Icardi's former partner, Wanda Nara, rushed to the footballer's home in Nordelta, a city about 30 kilometres from Buenos Aires. The two got into a violent row in the street, and police intervened. According to the complaint the 39-year-old filed with the Tigre prosecutor's office, it began after "her former partner reprimanded their 11-year-old daughter and locked her in her room. The girl then asked for help via a laptop and WhatsApp". Reports from Argentina say proceedings have been opened over alleged injuries. The footballer also reportedly refused to hand over to police the device from which the child's message was sent.

"Icardi has been barred from approaching his daughter for 45 days," writes El Clarin in an article published a few hours ago. It continues: "The court order stipulates that the footballer cannot come within 300 metres of the child's home or any other place where she may be. He is also prohibited from communicating with the girl in any way: in person, by telephone, by text message, via social media or through third parties."

A statement from the footballer also emerged a few hours ago: "Mauro Icardi has never hit his daughter," it reads. "The report from the emergency service that attended to her is unequivocal: no injuries were found. We regret, once again, that the girls are being exposed and used as instruments in a dispute between adults."