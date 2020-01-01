Ibrahimovic marks first day back at Milan with goal in friendly thrashing

The veteran forward wasted no time in reintroducing himself to the Rossoneri, scoring just hours after his official presentation as a Milan player

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his first day back at Milan with a goal in a 9-0 friendly thrashing of Rhodense.

The 38-year-old striker was presented to fans and the media on Friday after rejoining the club on a free transfer following his departure from .

The striker trained with his team-mates for the first time at Milanello before playing in an exhibition game against Rhodense, a team in 's fifth tier.

Ibrahimovic scored his side's third goal of the game, tapping in from close range to make it 3-0 after Davide Calabria's early double.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Paqueta, Rafael Leao, Samu Castillejo and a Krzysztof Piatek double completed the scoring.

Ibrahimovic, a champion with Milan in 2010-11 in his first spell with the club, could make his first competitive appearance for the Rossoneri since his return in Monday's home encounter with .

While he might be closing on 40, Ibrahimovic has no intention of simply making up the numbers at Milan, who languish in 11th place in Serie A.

At his presentation, the ever-self-assured forward insisted that he still had plenty to offer the Rossoneri despite his advanced years.

"I don't remember how many signed for Milan at 38," Ibrahimovic told reporters earlier on Friday. "If it happened, it means that I still have something to give.

"I don't come as a mascot, to stand next to the devil [Milanello] and dance. I'm here to help out on the pitch.

"I'm happy. It's also a test for me that shows that what I'm doing works and still has value.

"At 38, I had more requests than when I was 28.

"However, it was not a difficult decision: when I left Milan, I didn't want to leave, I adapted. Now I am here again and will do everything to improve things.

"Milan is like my home. When I came here from , I found the happiness of playing football here. I hope to return something.

"I am here with the greatest desire. I respect this club so much."