Ibrahimovic breaks Serie A win record as AC Milan resurgence continues

The 38-year-old needed just 222 games to reach the milestone of 150 victories, overtaking former Inter star Esteban Cambiasso

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reached a mileston 150 wins and set a new record in doing so when he helped beat 3-2 on Sunday.

The San Siro outfit are unbeaten in the three games in which the 38-year-old striker has appeared since re-joining the club at the start of January.

An Ante Rebic double and a goal from Theo Hernandez edged the Rossoneri past Udinese for a second straight league win.

While Ibrahimovic was not among the goals, it was a special result for the former star, as he became the fastest player to reach 150 wins in the Italian top-flight since the three points for a win era began.

The former and hero needed just 222 games to claim his 150th victory, putting him well ahead of former midfielder Esteban Cambiasso, who needed eight more games to reach that number of wins. international Lorenzo Insigne was the third fastest, taking 232 games to get there with .

222 - Zlatan #Ibrahimovic has just become the fastest player to have won 150 Serie A games in the three points for a win era (222 appearances). Ruler.#MilanUdinese #SerieA pic.twitter.com/BgqGn7Dog0 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 19, 2020

Ibrahimovic's career in Italy began when he joined Juventus from in 2004 and went on to win two Serie A titles, though both were later revoked in the wake of the Calciopoli scandal.

After two years with Juve, he switched to their fierce rivals Inter and enjoyed a successful three years, winning three league crowns and a Supercoppa Italiana.

An ill-fated move to followed in 2009 and he lasted just one year in Pep Guardiola's squad before he was loaned and then sold to AC Milan, where he went on to claim another Scudetto.

Back for a second spell at the club after spending time at , and , Ibrahimovic has helped Stefano Pioli's men climb up to seventh in Serie A. They are just two points behind , who occupy the last spot.