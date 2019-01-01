Ibrahimovic becomes part-owner of Swedish side Hammarby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become a part-owner of Swedish outfit Hammarby, the club announced on Wednesday morning.

The striker had posted a photo of the club's kit a day prior, leading to many believing that he would be swapping Major League Soccer for Allsvenskan, having most recently played for the .

However, the club's chairman stressed that it is too early to say exactly how Ibrahimovic will contribute to the club moving forward.

