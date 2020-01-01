Ibrahima Niane’s brace powers Boye’s Metz past Reims

The Maroons recorded their first win so far this season against the Red and Whites with the Senegalese finding the net twice

Ibrahima Niane’s double against is his first ever as a professional footballer as he inspired Metz to a 2-1 win on Sunday.

The visitors came to the Stade Saint-Symphorien with the ambition of bagging their first win of the 2020-21 season, however, they were silenced by Vincent Hognon’s men.

It took the youth international 18 minutes to put his side ahead after heading past goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic a free-kick taken by Farid Boulaya.

Two minutes before the half-time break, the visitors earned a penalty after Boulaya upended Mathieu Cafaro who was goal-bound after controlling Valon Berisha’s cross – a foul that earned the Algerian a caution. Boulaye Dia converted the resulting kick after sending goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja the wrong way.

Five minutes into the second-half, Reims’ ambition of leaving Saint-Symphorien with at least a point suffered a setback following Marshall Munetsi’s dismissal. The 24-year-old Zimbabwe international was given the marching orders for pulling down Niane.

The Red and Whites kept scores even following their numerical disadvantage, nevertheless, they returned home with heads bowed low with Niane having the final say after drilling home a cross from compatriot Papa Ndiaga Yade.

The former Senegal U20 star’s double was the first of his professional career, and that earned Vincent Hognon’s men their first win of the 2020-21 campaign.

He was in action from start to finish alongside Oukidja, ’s Dylan Bronn, international John Boye, Boulaya and Cote d’Ivoire midfielder Habib Maiga. Senegal’s Opa Nguette was handed a starter’s role, but he was replaced in the 71st minute by Yade.

Mamadou Fofana (Mali), Boubacar Traore (Mali), Lamine Gueye (Senegal), Cheikh Sabaly (Senegal), Habib Diallo (Senegal), Boubakar Kouyate (Mali) and Vagner Goncalves (Cape Verde) played no part in the encounter.

's Yunis Abdelhamid was played all 90 minutes for Reims, while Guinea Bissau's Moreto Cassama was substituted for Dario Maresic after 52 minutes and Mali's El Bilal Toure coming off for Mathieu Cafaro 16 minutes later.

Cote d'Ivoire's Ghislain Konan, 's Tristan Dingome, Mali's Moussa Doumbia and Senegal's Dialy N'Diaye were not dressed for action.

Metz are guests of Olympique on Saturday while Reims welcome PSG to the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Sunday. Before then, they will try Fehervar for size in Thursday's game.