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Davor Suker, the Croatian football legend and former Real Madrid striker, has addressed several issues concerning the Spanish giants, discussing Jose Mourinho's chances of returning the team to the summit of Spanish football, Kylian Mbappe's future in the Champions League and the possibility of Luka Modric returning to the Santiago Bernabeu once his playing career is over. However, he showed notable reticence when asked to assess Vinicius Junior.

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Suker, who played for Real Madrid between 1996 and 1999, told "Marca" that Mourinho has a great chance to make history again with the club. There's a catch, though: the Portuguese coach's success hinges on winning the players' backing and getting them to carry out his ideas. He said: "Yes, definitely. A lot has been invested, and I always say what I think frankly: he has a great chance if he can get the players to follow him. And I think they will. Mourinho is capable of making history again."

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Suker acknowledged Barcelona's strength but refused to call the La Liga title race settled: "Barcelona are very strong, of course, but who can say now, in November or December, who will be champions? Neither Barcelona nor Madrid. We have to work hard and play well." Then he backed his old club: "Thanks to Mourinho's experience and Real Madrid's history, I think the team can win La Liga."

Mbappe and the Champions League

Mbappe still has time to win the Champions League, according to Suker. On the Real Madrid star, he said: "He's still young, he's only 27. He's a natural goalscorer. He needs a chance to score, and that isn't easy, because every opponent wants to stop him from the first minute to prevent him from showing his level." Suker is convinced the Frenchman will lift the trophy soon enough. "Maybe he'll win the Champions League this year, maybe not, but he will definitely win it within the next three years", he added.

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Modric's return to Real

Suker considers Modric the greatest player Croatian football has ever produced. For now, he believes, the priority is to let the veteran midfielder finish his career on the pitch before anyone makes decisions about his possible future with Real Madrid.

He explained: "I'm sure he loves living in Madrid, and that Florentino Perez is counting on him. That's what matters most right now. What will happen after that? I don't know, but as a Croatian, I wish him all the luck in the world. He is the greatest Croatian player of all time, and one of the best footballers in the world."

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Asked whether Modric could return to the club as an ambassador or in a role closer to sporting management, he replied: "Maybe that's possible, and I think I know the answer, but I don't want to get ahead of events. Real Madrid have to offer him something. I'm sure he would do a great job in the club's management, whatever position he takes on. Now we have to wait and see what happens. He loves Madrid and living in Spain."

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What about Vinicius? A surprising response!

Then came the question about Vinicius. Suker was asked to assess the Brazilian from the perspective of a former top-class striker, and he sidestepped it. He would only say there are things he doesn't like in the Real Madrid player's conduct or performances, without spelling out what they are.

"It's better that we don't talk about that now, so we don't spoil the interview. There are some things I don't like", he said with a laugh, before adding: "Real Madrid come before any player. So let's leave this subject for another time. I wish Vini all the best, and I hope he keeps making the difference for Real Madrid."

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