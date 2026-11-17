Davor Suker, the Croatian football legend and former Real Madrid striker, has addressed several issues concerning the Spanish giants, discussing Jose Mourinho's chances of returning the team to the summit of Spanish football, Kylian Mbappe's future in the Champions League and the possibility of Luka Modric returning to the Santiago Bernabeu once his playing career is over. However, he showed notable reticence when asked to assess Vinicius Junior.
Suker, who played for Real Madrid between 1996 and 1999, told "Marca" that Mourinho has a great chance to make history again with the club. There's a catch, though: the Portuguese coach's success hinges on winning the players' backing and getting them to carry out his ideas. He said: "Yes, definitely. A lot has been invested, and I always say what I think frankly: he has a great chance if he can get the players to follow him. And I think they will. Mourinho is capable of making history again."
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Suker acknowledged Barcelona's strength but refused to call the La Liga title race settled: "Barcelona are very strong, of course, but who can say now, in November or December, who will be champions? Neither Barcelona nor Madrid. We have to work hard and play well." Then he backed his old club: "Thanks to Mourinho's experience and Real Madrid's history, I think the team can win La Liga."
Mbappe and the Champions League
Mbappe still has time to win the Champions League, according to Suker. On the Real Madrid star, he said: "He's still young, he's only 27. He's a natural goalscorer. He needs a chance to score, and that isn't easy, because every opponent wants to stop him from the first minute to prevent him from showing his level." Suker is convinced the Frenchman will lift the trophy soon enough. "Maybe he'll win the Champions League this year, maybe not, but he will definitely win it within the next three years", he added.
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Modric's return to Real
Suker considers Modric the greatest player Croatian football has ever produced. For now, he believes, the priority is to let the veteran midfielder finish his career on the pitch before anyone makes decisions about his possible future with Real Madrid.
He explained: "I'm sure he loves living in Madrid, and that Florentino Perez is counting on him. That's what matters most right now. What will happen after that? I don't know, but as a Croatian, I wish him all the luck in the world. He is the greatest Croatian player of all time, and one of the best footballers in the world."
Asked whether Modric could return to the club as an ambassador or in a role closer to sporting management, he replied: "Maybe that's possible, and I think I know the answer, but I don't want to get ahead of events. Real Madrid have to offer him something. I'm sure he would do a great job in the club's management, whatever position he takes on. Now we have to wait and see what happens. He loves Madrid and living in Spain."
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What about Vinicius? A surprising response!
Then came the question about Vinicius. Suker was asked to assess the Brazilian from the perspective of a former top-class striker, and he sidestepped it. He would only say there are things he doesn't like in the Real Madrid player's conduct or performances, without spelling out what they are.
"It's better that we don't talk about that now, so we don't spoil the interview. There are some things I don't like", he said with a laugh, before adding: "Real Madrid come before any player. So let's leave this subject for another time. I wish Vini all the best, and I hope he keeps making the difference for Real Madrid."
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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