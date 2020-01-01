I will prove my critics wrong at Kaizer Chiefs - Akumu

The midfielder joined Amakhosi this week from Zesco United and is keen on becoming even better

New signing Anthony Akumu has stated he is keen on proving his doubters wrong.

has not been an easy hunting ground for Kenyan players; Ali Abondo, Clifton Miheso, and Kevin Omondi are some of the top players who struggled to make a positive impact on their respective teams. The former Zesco United midfielder believes he has what it takes to excel at Amakhosi.

"Critics were there even before I signed for [Kaizer Chiefs] and their negative energy does not surprise me," Akumu told Goal on Thursday.

"Yes, some of my colleagues failed in South Africa but I am not them; we are different in terms of abilities and efforts we give in. It is all about knowing what you want in life."

The international believes the move will make him an even better player owing to the competition involved.

"My target is to keep improving every single day, it is not going to change. I believe, at Chiefs, I will develop and become even better for the club and country," Akumu concluded.

The 27-year old moved to Amakhosi as a free agent after his contract with the Zambian giants expired.