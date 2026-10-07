"I will not leave the national team": Messi breaks his silence before the world on the night of his retirement

Tears of farewell mingled with the memories of long years, and Lionel Messi stood before Argentina's fans after the final whistle against Benin. He took the microphone and delivered moving words in his last appearance in the "Tango" shirt.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Messi played his final match in Argentina colours, a 3-0 friendly win over Benin. He scored one goal and set up two more.

Messi told the fans after the match: "I felt a lot of emotions, and the first thing I think of is my father. It was a great pride for me to defend the colours of the national team throughout all these years."

Argentina's captain added: "Even in the hardest moments, I never gave up. I always fought and gave the maximum I had. I always wished to play with the national team my whole life, because playing with Argentina is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you."

Reflecting on his journey with the national team, Messi went on: "I feel the time has come. The last World Cup affected us greatly, and our dream was to become world champions. We gave everything, we fought as we always did, and we defended these colours with all we have."

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The Argentina star then turned to his teammates and his country's fans: "I thank all my teammates for all these years we spent together. They made me achieve my childhood dream. I was lucky that I played in various parts of the country, and I enjoyed everyone's love from the beginning to the end."

One of his most cherished memories came next. "I lived here one of the most beautiful days of my career, and I will never forget what I experienced that day. This day is one of the saddest days of my life."

He vowed to stay in Argentina's corner: "I will always be alongside the national team and will not leave it, and I will defend its colours from my new position, and I will be a fan of these players. When we are united, we are as strong as can be, and we can overcome all the obstacles."

Praise followed for the generation that shared the journey. "The hard moments are what show the spirit of the group, and that is why this group was exceptional. I am grateful to be Argentine, proud to be Argentine, and proud that I achieved these dreams with you."

Messi signed off with one last message to the fans: "I am talking now more than I have talked at any time before. I want to tell you: I love you. I love you."