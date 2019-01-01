'I was drinking, not looking after myself' - Trippier credits Dyche for 'sorting him out' & wants to play for him again

The England full-back has fond memories of his time at Turf Moor and says that he would like to play for Burnley again one day in the future

defender Kieran Trippier has credited Sean Dyche with helping turn his career around during a time when he says he was drinking and not looking himself properly.

The 28-year-old represented the Clarets for three years before joining Spurs in 2015, where he has developed into one of the best full-backs in the .

While Mauricio Pochettino has undoubtedly played a big part in Trippier’s development over recent years, the ‘Bury Beckham’ is also grateful for the impact Dyche has had on his career.

"He helped me a lot," Trippier told the Burnley Express: "I was still going out when I was younger – drinking – and I wasn’t looking after myself properly. He came in and sorted it all out.

"The gaffer was a quality manager to play for; he taught me how to become a better defender as well as a better attacker.

"We were close when I was at and I would love to play for him again one day. We usually talk once every two weeks, just to keep each other updated on things. We’ve always stayed in contact, we’ve always had that kind of relationship. We’ve probably become even closer since I left.

"We just have that understanding, I think everybody that plays for him does. Hopefully one day it will happen; never say never."

Trippier is set to return to Turf Moor this weekend when Tottenham take on Burnley.

The right-back has reached some unimaginable heights since joining leaving the Clarets, not least being one of ’s World Cup stars last year in and netting that famous free-kick in the semi-final against Croatia.

Yet despite the incredible achievements he has experienced in recent years, Trippier has not forgotten his roots and says that he would like to think he could return to play for Burnley one day.

"My career has totally changed," he said. "Burnley helped me get to where I am and I’ll never forget that. I’ll always be thankful to them. It would be nice to think that I could play for Burnley [again] one day

"I still look out for them, of course I do. I experienced so much there, getting promoted and almost staying up. It’s always nice to go back to Turf Moor. That’s where it all began for me. But we need to get the win."

Pochettino’s Spurs side remain five points behind and , but could close that gap to two by the end of the weekend with City not in action and the Reds facing a tough trip to Old Trafford.