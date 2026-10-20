Erik ten Hag has told The Athletic he tried repeatedly to bring Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford while managing Manchester United.

Following his successful spell at Ajax, Ten Hag took charge of Manchester United in June 2022. He remained at Old Trafford until October 2024.

The Haaksbergen-born manager won two trophies with the club, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, but Manchester United made little impact in the Premier League.

More 'backing' from those above him at Manchester United might have changed things for Ten Hag. Speaking to The Athletic, he named the players he wanted to sign.

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Harry Kane was the first name on his list. "I said: 'You know who I want. I only want one player.' I understood he was quite open to it too. I have no idea why the transfer did not happen," Ten Hag said of Kane, who eventually moved to Bayern Munich.

Declan Rice was also high on Ten Hag's list. "West Ham United did not want to let him go for the right fee, but I felt we did not do everything we could."

Frenkie de Jong never arrived at Old Trafford either. "I arranged many meetings with him and tried to persuade him, but it did not work," Ten Hag said.