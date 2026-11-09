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Felix Nmecha's two goals for Borussia Dortmund against SV Elversberg at the weekend won him widespread praise. His celebration drew criticism from within his own club, while former international Markus Babbel also voiced scepticism.

Speaking on Sky90, the former Bayern Munich and Liverpool player questioned the central midfielder's consistency. "I've never seen him play three good games in a row. He can't play at the very highest level on Saturday, Wednesday and Saturday. He can manage one game, perhaps even two, but he can't manage three."

Babbel also refuses to describe Nmecha as "world-class": "For me, being world-class means you can do it three times. That you deliver three times, even if you're perhaps not at your best yourself. That you have such an impact on the team that everyone knows: we need him, he directs and leads the team. In my eyes, he can't do that yet."

Germany's record appearance holder Lothar Matthäus agreed with Babbel. He said you never know exactly what you are going to get from the 26-year-old Nmecha, but saw his potential: "Given the attributes he has, if he makes the most of them, he can become a player who makes a big difference."

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On Saturday, Nmecha made the difference for Borussia Dortmund. His two goals secured a 2-1 win for the second-placed side against promoted Elversberg. Afterwards, Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac praised Nmecha's "presence, dynamism and technique". The Croatian added: "He can resolve a lot of situations so quickly with the way he turns his body. That makes his team-mates better."

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Kovac believes Nmecha is only just reaching what he called his "peak-performance age", leaving the Germany international with "room for improvement". Borussia Dortmund saw how much they missed Nmecha in the five league games he missed through injury last season. "You could see that our play faltered somewhat," Kovac recalled. "With him, we have a completely different dimension. That's why I'm glad he's here."

"In terms of talent and technique, he is one of the best midfielders in the world," Dortmund sporting director Ole Book said. "If he then adds finishing like he did today, he has the shot for it, after all, there aren't many who are better."

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Why is Felix Nmecha's celebration drawing criticism?

Nmecha's goal celebration also drew attention after the Elversberg game. As he had done after his goals in Germany colours at the World Cup, the devout Nmecha mimed taking a crown from his head in front of the Südtribüne at Signal Iduna Park and, kneeling, placing it on the turf in front of him. The gesture refers to "The King's Return", a campaign belonging to the "Ballers in God" network.

Borussia Dortmund's fan and support department criticised Nmecha's support for the network and called for a "clear distancing from ideologies and networks whose documented statements and activities, in our view, are incompatible with the values of an open-minded and diverse Borussia Dortmund".

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Investigations by the ARD magazine 'Monitor' and 'Sportschau', cited by Borussia Dortmund's fan and support department, showed that, in this circle, homosexuality had, for example, been portrayed as a "sin" and an abortion as "Satan's plan". They also concerned, among other things, "extremely conservative positions against homosexuality and transgender identity".

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Religion must "never be a free pass for discrimination", the department said. It added that using a professional player's reach "deliberately for proselytising" must not be dismissed as "merely private religious practice".

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In response to an enquiry from SID, Borussia Dortmund defended their player, saying he always behaves respectfully. The management will nevertheless hold talks with Nmecha.