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Bayern Munich's Harry Kane sees plenty of his own game in Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema and has praised the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner's abilities.

“Karim is an incredible player. I’ve always been a great admirer of him,” Kane told Foot Mercato. The striker, now 38, has “the ability to drop into midfield and operate almost like a number 10, to dictate play – but at the same time find the ideal moment to get into the penalty area”, Kane said.

Kane sees much of himself in the Frenchman's game. He, too, regularly drops deep to get involved in build-up play. “We have somewhat different physical attributes. But when it comes to football intelligence, the ability to find the right spaces and the desire to support our team-mates, I clearly see a lot of similarities in our games,” the Bayern striker explained.

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He and Benzema “have both shown that you don’t have to be in the penalty area all the time to score goals”, Kane continued. His 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern across all competitions last season were “the best example” of that.

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Karim Benzema scored more than 350 goals for Real Madrid

Benzema, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2022 , scored 354 goals in 648 competitive appearances for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2023. He won the Champions League five times with the Spanish club, among other honours. After leaving the Bernabéu, the former France international moved to Saudi Arabia. He spent two and a half years with Al-Ittihad before joining Al-Hilal in early 2026. He spent half a year there and has been without a club since the end of August . His next move remains unclear.

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Kane followed Benzema's example by winning the Ballon d'Or in 2026. The 33-year-old received the award for the world's best player at the end of October . “Of course I’d love to win another Ballon d’Or,” Kane said, though he stressed: “There are many other great players who also have a chance.”

Bayern team-mate Michael Olise, who finished ninth in this year's voting, could be among the contenders in the coming years. “Michael is a fantastic player,” Kane said. “We see every day in training what qualities he has and what he’s capable of on the pitch.” Olise “undoubtedly has what it takes to bring another Ballon d’Or to Munich. That much is certain,” Kane added.

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Harry Kane and Bayern Munich: the Champions League as a “major goal”

The Englishman has ten goals and ten assists from 15 appearances so far this season. Alongside a second successive domestic double of the league title and cup, he has another target: “The Champions League is a major goal for me and the team,” Kane stressed.

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Bayern went into the season believing this “has to be our year” on the international stage too, the forward said. “We have to find those crucial extra few percentage points to get through the rounds and do everything we can to win the Champions League. That’s our main goal.”

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Last season, eventual Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain knocked Kane and his team-mates out in a dramatic semi-final . Bayern now sit 13th in the league phase with eight points from their first four matches. Vincent Kompany's side need a top-eight finish to qualify directly for the last 16.

A win away to Lille OSC next Wednesday would be hugely important, but Bayern have Bundesliga duties first. On Friday evening, 1. FC Köln visit the Allianz Arena for the opening match of the 10th round .