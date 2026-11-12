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Kai Havertz has backed Liverpool's Florian Wirtz, his Germany team-mate.

"I know how the English press reports things from time to time," Havertz told Sky. "I think he's playing very, very good football this season too," he added of Wirtz, who has faced frequent criticism in England since his €125 million move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool in summer 2025.

"He's involved in the game, creates chances for his team-mates and poses a threat himself," Havertz said of the 23-year-old, who has two goals and five assists for the Reds in all competitions this season. "I've seen him play very, very well many times over the past year and a half. For me, he's one of the best players I've ever played with," said Havertz, who, like Wirtz, has a past at Leverkusen.

For Havertz, the regular criticism of Wirtz has one explanation: "We live in a world where many, many people out there don't watch the games at all, but then go on the app and see: 'No goal, no assist, so he must have played badly,'" he said. Havertz also rejected calls for Liverpool to let Wirtz go: "He'll definitely find his way and become a huge player for Liverpool," Havertz is convinced.

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Havertz has become a regular in Arsenal's attack. He has four goals and one assist in 15 competitive appearances this season for the champions of England, who once again lead the Premier League table comfortably.