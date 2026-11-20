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Alvaro Arbeloa insists Calvin Bassey must not leave Fulham this winter. The manager called the Nigerian defender ‘one of the best in the world’.

Several British media outlets linked Bassey with a move to Manchester United earlier this week.

Interest in his player prompted questions for the Fulham manager on Friday afternoon. Arbeloa had nothing but praise for the left-footed defender.

“From the first days after I arrived here, I could see how good he is. I think he is one of the best central defenders in the world, so it makes sense that so many clubs want him.”

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I’m not worried about that, because I think Calvin is very happy here too. I’m also very happy with him,” concluded the former Real Madrid coach.

Bassey spent the 2022/23 season at Ajax. The Amsterdam club signed him from Rangers FC for €23 million, but he failed to impress. He joined Fulham a year later for €22 million.

The Nigerian with Italian roots has always been a guaranteed starter at Fulham. His contract at Craven Cottage runs until mid-2027, though the club have an option to extend it by a year.

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Transfermarkt still values Bassey at €28 million. How much Manchester United are prepared to pay this winter remains unknown.

Fulham sit 15th in the Premier League, two points ahead of 18th-placed Manchester United.