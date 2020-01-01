'I started as a right-back' - Ajibade recounts Osahon's coaching influence

The Norway-based striker has revealed the role of the FC Robo Queens handler on her incredible career journey

Raseedat Ajibade has opened up the impactful role of coach Emmanuel Osahon on her career during her close to a decade of experience with Women's Premier League (NWPL) giant-killers RC Robo Queens.

The 20-year-old underwent remarkable formative years at FC Robo Queens and she gave a glimpse of her superb talent, scoring three goals to inspire the Flamingoes to the quarter-finals of the U17 Women's World Cup in .

In 2016, the forward played for the Falconets, starring in a 3-1 win over Canada at the U20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea, winning the Player of the Match prize.

In qualification for the 2018 edition, Ajibade scored 10 goals to finish as Africa's joint-top scorer and later inspired Christopher Danjuma's team to the quarter-final in .

More teams

Before her France trip, she made her debut for the Super Falcons at the maiden Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire where she scored three goals as Nigeria won bronze - her exploits earned her the NFF's 2018 Female Youth Player of the Year.

Subsequently, the two-time Nigerian women's football freestyle winner has revealed her childhood support and how the tactician developed her into an all-round player.

"My dad doesn't like football as he wanted me to go to boxing," Ajibade told Goal.

"I had a coach on my street who told me I could do well in boxing if he trained me well. I then agreed to it at least to make my father happy.



"I was still doing my skating and football at the same time. It happened on one fateful, a guy in training punched me right on the top of my nose and it really hurt badly. That incident brought an end to a career in boxing."

Her form saw her included in Nigeria's squad for the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations and she scored once in four matches as the team retained the continental title.

After her move to Norway, where she scored five goals in 22 outings for Avaldsnes IL in 2019, she made Nigeria's travelling party to the Women's World Cup in France.

"Thanks for the patience of my coach (Emmanuel Osahon) who advised me to dump skating and boxing to focus fully on football with FC Robo," she continued.



"I was on the youth team then for almost five years before I got to play for the first team. I started as a right full back. FC Robo is a team that tries to groom you to be an all-round player.

"I think the only position I have not played in a match for FC Robo is as a centre-back. It was not like I chose to be a striker from the start.

Article continues below

"For me, I was that kind of player that is flexible and could play in the position based on the coach's discretion.

"Unlike some players who are natural strikers and cannot easily be converted during the game.

"I think the attack is where I'm comfortable playing at the moment although some times I also like to play in midfield."