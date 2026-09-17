On the day of his hometown tribute, Eric Garcia turned the spotlight away from himself and onto his teammate Lamine Yamal, insisting the youngster is the most deserving of the Ballon d'Or. It is a claim certain to spark debate across the football world.

Lopez, 25, returned to Martorell a hero. The town council honoured him with a medal of appreciation for his career and his achievements with Spain, at an official ceremony in the town hall. He then stepped onto the balcony to address the fans below.

Barcelona dominated his thoughts even amid the celebrations, and he set the Champions League as an uncompromising target. "I see many Barcelona shirts here. I hope we meet next season to celebrate many titles, and certainly the Champions League. It is the highest goal for everyone and everyone's dream."

His strongest words, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", came when the topic turned to the Ballon d'Or and Lamine Yamal's nomination. Garcia threw his full weight behind the campaign for Barcelona's young talent.

"He deserves the Ballon d'Or, we all say so because we feel it," Garcia said. "What he does is incredible, I saw Messi and now I see him, at his age and the extent of his impact on the pitch, he has an incredible talent."

He then added a joke to smooth over any rivalry with his national team colleagues: "But I don't want to forget my teammates either. Like Rodri, who has already won it."

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The defender rounded off his special day by inaugurating two pitches bearing the name of the legend Johan Cruyff at "Parc de la Vila". He also had praise for Barcelona's goalkeepers. "Szczesny is a player of great experience, and it is clear that being a reserve is not easy. As for Joan, he is the best goalkeeper in the world."