Half-time interviews with players and coaches have become routine. Valencia's Pablo Maffeo, formerly of VfB Stuttgart, had no time for one during the match against Real Madrid.

His team were 2-0 down at half-time. Asked why, Matteo let rip into the DAZN microphone: "I have absolutely no desire to do this interview. This interview is shit, it has no place here, we're in the middle of a match."

The 29-year-old bristled at having to give the required interview and at referee Francisco Jose Hernandez Maeso's performance. "Fouls are being given against us that aren't fouls. We're doing this interview now, ask whatever you want," he complained.

Foul on Kylian Mbappe? Why Pablo Maffeo was furious

A yellow card in the 29th minute left Maffeo bewildered after Real striker Kylian Mbappe stumbled during a challenge. The French superstar's resulting free-kick hit the wall, but Federico Valverde pounced on the rebound to put the visitors ahead in Valencia. Angry protests followed. Eight minutes later, Arda Güler made it 2-0.

Maffeo said: "That the referee is fairer, that's all. It wasn't a foul before the first goal, and that affects us. Of course, we're getting into the penalty area too rarely and our play is lacking, but I think the team are putting up a good fight."

Real Madrid remained in control after half-time, before Mbappe scored in the 75th minute to seal a 3-0 win. Four minutes later, Valencia captain Jose Gaya saw red for bringing down the Frenchman with a forceful last-ditch foul after Mbappe had broken clear from a through ball. Maffeo offered no further assessment of the referee's performance after the final whistle.

DAZN reporter Sergio Quirante said Maffeo sought him out for a conversation away from the cameras. "He apologised to me and asked me not to take it personally. People should know that Maffeo told me his frustration wasn't directed at me and was down to the emotions of the match," he explained.

Marcelo's dig: Pablo Maffeo has a history with Real Madrid

Marcelo, the Real Madrid club icon, criticised Maffeo's behaviour on X. "What hatred Maffeo has for Madrid … my goodness," he wrote, apparently amused, adding a laughing emoji. The Brazilian's dig did not come out of nowhere.

The former Stuttgart player (2018 to 2022) has attracted negative attention in matches against Real before, and his personal feud with Vinicius Junior lasted for years. It began in the 2021/22 season, when Maffeo was sent off for an ugly foul on the Brazilian while playing for RCD Mallorca. Further clashes followed, though at one point he declared the matter settled. In 2025, however, Maffeo said he would beat Vini Jr. in a boxing match "in ten seconds".

On loan from Olympiacos Piraeus since this season, Maffeo is battling serious relegation concerns with Valencia. After twelve matchdays, the Bats have just nine points and sit 19th in the LaLiga table. Real, meanwhile, drew level with leaders FC Barcelona (both on 30 points). On Sunday (9pm), however, Barca can extend their lead back to three points with a win against Atletico Madrid.