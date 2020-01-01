'I pray for coronavirus to pass quickly' - Papa Waigo

The Senegalese striker is hopeful the pandemic won't be around for too long

Former striker Papa Waigo N'Daiye has stated he prays every day with the hope the coronavirus pandemic eases off in good time.

The outbreak has had a massive impact on the global economy, forcing lots of activities including football to be suspended.

More than 500,000 have been hit by the virus with the most affected in Europe.

"We are very sorry for the situation in Italy and I am in pain," Papa Waigo told TuttoMercato.

"I pray every day for this situation to pass quickly and that the great Italian people can return to normal.

"I know you will all be able to do it together. Respect what the Italian authorities have indicated. We too here in Africa we have some cases but less serious than you for the moment.

"I hope that God can help us to overcome these problems. We are with you with all our heart."

N'Daiye's home country of has not been left out of the pandemic with more than 100 confirmed cases.

There are concerns about when football can return to normalcy as the majority of football leagues including the are in the concluding phase.

Papa Waigo, however, says the health of people is the most important thing now and football will come later.

"I believe that now we must think about health. Sport must go hand in hand with health," the 36-year old continued.

"We must try to save lives and when everything passes we can resume playing football. I am sorry for sportsmen like me who love to work. It's hard to stay still, but now we need to focus on something more important.

"Football will never end, now there is something more urgent."