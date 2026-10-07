"I am no longer allowed to wear a Bayern shirt and there is a reason for that," Lell wrote beneath a video on his Instagram profile in which he explained the change. The former right-back had originally appeared on the cover of his book wearing the shirt of his former club from Munich. FCB then asked for that image to be removed from the cover, so Lell is now pictured in a white T-shirt instead.

A few weeks after playing for Bayern's over-40s in January at a charity indoor tournament, he received "a call from the office of the top job" at FCB, Lell explained in the Instagram video. "I was no longer welcome in the Bayern shirt and in future I should refrain from wearing the Bayern shirt," said the 42-year-old, recounting the content of the call. Lell came through Bayern's youth ranks and made 98 appearances for the club's first team between 2003 and 2010, with a loan spell at 1. FC Cologne from 2004 to 2006.

At first, Lell said he "just left it at that" after the request from his former club. A few weeks later, however, his publisher received "a lawyer's letter from Bayern Munich: 'The Bayern shirt should be removed from the cover,'" they were told in it. "We then did that as well."

Christian Lell takes swipe at Bayern bosses

What exactly led Bayern to ban him from appearing on the cover in FCB kit remained unclear to Lell. "None of the people responsible at that club, who are now dancing around there and at some point came to the club, can stop Bayern Munich being in my heart and always remaining there," the former Germany Under-21 international said. He also took another swipe at Bayern's leadership, though he explicitly excluded former club bosses Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. His professional career ended in 2014 after further spells at Hertha BSC from 2010 to 2012 and UD Levante.

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According to Bild, Bayern pushed for Lell to remove the FCB shirt from his book cover because his publisher had not requested the relevant trademark rights from the club on Säbener Straße. Bayern consistently pursue such trademark infringements.

"Bayern Munich excluded me," Lell continued meanwhile. "That is also totally fine, you have to understand it. There are companies, institutions, people who exclude you, who do not stand by you when you would have needed them most." He had nevertheless "of course accepted and taken on board" Bayern's decision. "I have no problem with officially never being allowed to wear the Bayern shirt again."