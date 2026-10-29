"I joined the national team as a boy and am now leaving as a man," Jakobs wrote on Instagram about his decision.

The 27-year-old said he wanted to focus on his club career from now on and have "more time for myself and my family". "Because time is precious and some moments never come again."

Born in Cologne, Jakobs became a professional at FC Cologne and wore the DFB shirt at under-21 level. In 2021, he became a European under-21 champion with Germany's youngsters alongside Florian Wirtz and Nico Schlotterbeck, but a year later he switched his national-team allegiance to Senegal and began playing for the senior team of his father's homeland.

"Thanks to Senegal, I was able to fulfil my childhood dreams and experience moments that I will carry in my heart forever," Jakobs stressed. "As the son of a Senegalese father, it was very special for me to fulfil not only my own dream, but also my father's."

Ismail Jakobs played for Senegal at two World Cups

The left-footed defender moved from AS Monaco to Galatasaray in 2024. He made his Senegal debut in September 2022 and became a regular from their second group game at the 2022 World Cup. Jakobs provided an assist as Senegal reached the round of 16, where they lost to England (0-3).

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Across 33 international appearances, Jakobs took part in four major tournaments. Winning the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the year was the biggest highlight. The Cologne-born player started the tournament as a regular but lost his place as it went on. He still made four appearances, provided one assist and came on a quarter of an hour before the final whistle in the final against hosts Morocco.

Senegal won the final 1-0 after extra time in January. But the tumultuous events during the scandal-hit match led to Jakobs and his team-mates being stripped of the title in the spring, with Morocco awarded it by an administrative decision. The Senegalese football association then announced that it intended to challenge the decision before CAS.

World Cup round-of-32 defeat to Belgium was Jakobs' last international appearance

At the World Cup last summer, Jakobs started two of Senegal's four matches, including the unfortunate round-of-32 exit against Belgium. Senegal led 2-0 until shortly before the end of normal time, but Belgium forced extra time and won 3-2. Jakobs has not played for his national team since.

Galatasaray usually start the defender on the left, and he has already made 12 appearances in all competitions this season. Jakobs' contract with the Turkish champions expires next summer.