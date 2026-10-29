‘I’m going to call Xavi to tell him not to call him up for the Netherlands’

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris told a press conference he believes Xavi should not call up Brian Brobbey for the next international break.

During the previous international break, Brobbey suffered a hamstring injury against Germany (1-1). He made his first appearance for his club since the injury last Sunday.

Le Bris hopes Xavi will leave Brobbey out to prevent him from becoming overtired again. "It would be to the detriment of both the Netherlands national team and us if he got injured, so I will speak to the national team coach about it."

"He is close to 100 per cent, but not yet ready to play a full match. I think he is at around 80 or 90 per cent," Le Bris concluded, discussing Brobbey's fitness.

Despite his concerns, Le Bris cannot stop Brobbey travelling to Zeist. "It is not possible to keep the player at home by saying that he is safe if he stays with us. We are obliged to let him go."

The Netherlands national team face Greece on 13 November in the Nations League. Three days later, they are due to play away against Germany.